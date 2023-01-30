Energy Alert
Administrator resigns from Hot Springs County Jail during battery investigation

One Hot Springs County detention officer resigned, and another was fired as the two detention officers were under an investigation. They were accused of beating a man that was released from their jail.(Live 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT) - One Hot Springs County detention officer resigned, and another was fired as the two detention officers were under an investigation. They were accused of beating a man that was released from their jail.

The administrator of the Hot Springs County Jail who just started in January of 2023 has resigned from his position as well according to our content-sharing partner.

The investigation started on Wednesday, Jan. 25 when Saline County Deputies were sent to a possible assault on Highway 70. The victim’s face was red and swollen after being released on a “courtesy release.” Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner said that the man was violent and pushing officers as they were uncuffing him.

The victim claimed one officer hit him in the face and another officer pepper sprayed him. All of this took place in front of a business that had a surveillance camera.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation which led to both Lieutenant Darrell Pierce of Malvern and Corporal Robert Campbell of Hot Springs being arrested on Wednesday.

“At this point, all we can do is try to take corrective action. It’s not something we believe in. It’s not something that we endorse. People need to trust law enforcement. We’re trying to do everything we can to be open with everyone. We’re not covering anything up. We want it to be out there, so we can learn from mistakes and move forward,” Finkbeiner said.

