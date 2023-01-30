American Red Cross in search of more volunteers

Energy Alert
The American Red Cross relies on volunteers to help with tragedies like natural disasters and home fires but they need more help.(kauz)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross relies on volunteers to help with tragedies like natural disasters and home fires but they need more help.

The Missouri and Arkansas region has about 2,600 volunteers according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, but they are looking for more in the less populated areas. Lori Arnold with the American Red Cross said they few if any volunteers in the rural parts of the state which makes it tough to respond to disasters.

“Our volunteers are doing the work for free, and we don’t take that lightly you know. That is a huge deal for us to have volunteers who are willing to come do that, so without our volunteers there would be no American Red Cross,” Arnold said.

To read the full story click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

