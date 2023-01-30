Analyst: ‘Little good news on the gas front’

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices in Arkansas and the United States jumped higher for the fifth straight week.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State rose 6.6 cents to $3.14.

That’s 36 cents more per gallon than motorists paid a month ago.

The national average jumped 9.7 cents to $3.49 a gallon. Diesel prices rose 5.4 cents in the last week to $4.65 a gallon.

Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis, attributed the increase to continued challenges, including “refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner.”

He warned consumers not to expect any changes in the coming weeks.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

