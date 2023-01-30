Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).

Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone and bloodhound to try to find the mother, but were unsuccessful.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Judge rejects FUMC’s request for restraining order against state conference
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed...
Both sides respond on Arkansas teacher pay bill

Latest News

Shots fired at a Baltimore intersection hit three adults, killing one and causing another to...
Shooting, car crash in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 4 injured
Icy weather expected this week in Region 8.
Jace's 10 p.m. Forecast - 1/29/2023
The 2023 Bridal Expo was held at the Embassy Suites on Sunday.
Bridal Expo prepares brides to be
Tracy Shaw teaches Goose Camp. A camp for women who want to learn the art of the hunt.
A woman aims to teach others a survival skill