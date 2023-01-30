Energy Alert
Bridal Expo prepares brides to be

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Something new, something blue, and something used could all be found at the Bridal Expo.

The 2023 Bridal Expo was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center on Sunday.

The expo is held early in the year before vendors get busy with Valentine’s Day and prom season.

East Arkansas Broadcasters continued the expo after 20 years. Senior Executive Lorie Cartwright said it brings all types of vendors under one roof. This one-stop bride shop helps soon-to-be brides prepare for their big day.

“You can get a feel of what the vendors have to offer. You can get their information and then you can go back, look at it and then go from there,” she said.

Cartwright said a bride could almost plan her entire wedding in one day.

Over 40 vendors were at the Bridal Expo. Vendors brought a variety of services; from catering services, music, bridal gowns, photographers, and venues, but Cartwright said the expo also goes beyond the wedding day.

At times there have been financial advisors present or roofers. Cartwright said it was to help prepare for life after the alter.

“When a bride is coming through, they are planning their wedding and their future, so we have other people here that they might want to look at as far as working on a home or building a home,” she said.

