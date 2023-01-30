Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

“Busload of Books” tour makes lone stop in Arkansas

Author Matthew Swanson (holding dog) and illustrator Robbi Behr (standing, middle) pose with...
Author Matthew Swanson (holding dog) and illustrator Robbi Behr (standing, middle) pose with Maynard Elementary students. Every student received a free book.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not every day that a book tour across the nation stops in a town in the Natural State.

Maynard Elementary School is one of just 53 schools in the entire United States to be part of the “Busload of Books” program.

Author Matthew Swanson and illustrator Robbi Behr are giving away 25,000 free books to students while traveling the country in a converted school bus.

Over the course of the 2022-23 school year, they will visit at least one school in every U.S. state as part of their tour. They only selected Title 1 schools to serve students that are often overlooked.

“We’re having an amazing time, meeting teachers who are working so hard with limited resources that go above and beyond the classroom,” Swanson said.

According to Melinda Harris, the dyslexia therapist for Maynard Public Schools, when she heard about the opportunity, she knew she had to jump on it.

“I entered an essay contest, and we won! We’ve been so excited,” she said. “It means so much to the kids to get a book and meet the author and illustrator. And it means a lot to the teachers, too. I’m so glad we got selected.”

Once at the school, Swanson and Behr demonstrated how their jobs work, got a handful of hugs, and ensured no student was left empty-handed.

According to age, students received a copy of either “Everywhere, Wonder” or “Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom,” both written and illustrated by the duo.

Swanson and Behr said they couldn’t be more excited about bringing the tour to students across the country.

It may be just a book to some, but for a handful of students, the gesture means the world.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Jan. 30: What you need to know
A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special...
Community braces for a cold plunge

Latest News

The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state police as an...
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard winter support teams
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Region 8 residents can expect power outages and slick roads this week with the arrival of sleet...
Aaron's Midday forecast, Jan. 30