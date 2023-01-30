Four inmates escape from Columbia County Jail

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 30, officials released an alert from the Columbia County Detention Facility that four inmates had escaped according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock.

The four inmates, Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, and Rico Rose escaped in two vehicles, a gold Ford Escape with license plate AR/929ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with license plate AR/AEP12K.

The sheriff said the escapees are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the inmates or the vehicles do not approach them. Contact Columbia County Dispatch immediately at (870) 234-5655.

