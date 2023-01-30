Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Four inmates escape from Columbia County Jail

On Monday, Jan. 30, officials released an alert from the Columbia County Detention Facility...
On Monday, Jan. 30, officials released an alert from the Columbia County Detention Facility that four inmates had escaped according to our content sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 30, officials released an alert from the Columbia County Detention Facility that four inmates had escaped according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock.

The four inmates, Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, and Rico Rose escaped in two vehicles, a gold Ford Escape with license plate AR/929ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with license plate AR/AEP12K.

The sheriff said the escapees are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the inmates or the vehicles do not approach them. Contact Columbia County Dispatch immediately at (870) 234-5655.

To read the full story click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Jan. 30: What you need to know
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news

Latest News

Author Matthew Swanson (holding dog) and illustrator Robbi Behr (standing, middle) pose with...
“Busload of Books” tour makes lone stop in Arkansas
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state police as an...
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard winter support teams
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified