Gov. Sanders activates National Guard winter support teams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist state police as an ice storm zeros in on the Natural State.

The winter weather support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade will assist Arkansas State Police Troop L in Lowell and Troop H in Fort Smith.

The five-person teams, which were activated at noon, Monday, Jan. 30, will provide assistance to stranded motorists, according to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard.

“Additionally, the Arkansas National Guard is postured and prepared to support Troop B in Newport, Troop D in Forrest City, and Troop J in Clarksville,” the news release stated. “Those troops will be supported by soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.”

The troops will operate around the clock until they are no longer needed.

