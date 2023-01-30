High school on ‘soft lockdown’ following threat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown” following an online threat.

In a news release shared on social media, district leaders stated that the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, along with the district’s student resource officers and administrators, were investigating.

The district placed the school on soft lockdown after learning of a possible threat circulating on social media, the message stated.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt told Region 8 News the threat was similar in nature to one Nettleton Public Schools received last week.

He said they were taking the threat “seriously” and that additional safety precautions were in place at all three campuses.

He explained that during a soft lockdown, students are kept indoors, and the doors remain locked.

Gauntt said the district will “continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.”

Region 8 will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

