Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

High school on ‘soft lockdown’ following threat

Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown” following an online threat.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown” following an online threat.

In a news release shared on social media, district leaders stated that the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, along with the district’s student resource officers and administrators, were investigating.

The district placed the school on soft lockdown after learning of a possible threat circulating on social media, the message stated.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt told Region 8 News the threat was similar in nature to one Nettleton Public Schools received last week.

He said they were taking the threat “seriously” and that additional safety precautions were in place at all three campuses.

He explained that during a soft lockdown, students are kept indoors, and the doors remain locked.

Gauntt said the district will “continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.”

Region 8 will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Jan. 30: What you need to know
A polar plunge was held in Paragould on Saturday. The polar plunge was held to benefit Special...
Community braces for a cold plunge

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in...
Analyst: ‘Little good news on the gas front’
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast