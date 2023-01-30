Improvements to cause temporary closures on Hwy. 141

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/ArDOT News Release) - The replacement of a corrugated metal pipe for cross-drains on Highway 141 will mean temporary closure of the highway.

Weather permitting; crews will close Highway 141 six miles south of McDougal beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31.

This closure should last for one day before the roadway can reopen to traffic.

Message boards, barricades, and orange barrels will alert and control traffic.

Drivers should exercise extreme caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

