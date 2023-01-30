Jan. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.

Our first real good round of wintry weather arrives this afternoon into this evening. Any ice will stick to powerlines, trees, and the roadways, so allow extra time if you are heading out on Tuesday morning.

Another round of freezing rain moves in on Tuesday afternoon. We could see significant icing in the Ice Storm Warning area which includes Jonesboro, Harrisburg, Blytheville, Wynne and West Memphis. Some models are showing more sleet especially on the northern most extent of the wintry weather which will help cut down on ice accumulations. We are here and will keep you updated throughout the next several hours.

News Headlines

Fayetteville community members host a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols.

Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

Firefighters in Missouri. tested their search and rescue skills during missing person training.

Goose Camp is a camp for women, taught by a woman. This camp aims to teach women how to hunt.

