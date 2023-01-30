Energy Alert
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the...
Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the 60s.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Lisa Loring, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the original “Addams Family” television series from 1964 to 1966, has died, family and friends reported. She was 64.

She suffered a massive stroke and had been on life support for three days, her friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook, adding “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories.”

Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed Loring’s death to Variety, saying she “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

A 6-year-old Loring took on the role of Wednesday Addams, the eccentric young daughter of Gomez and Morticia, CNN reported. After the TV show ended two years later, she would return again as the character in a 1977 TV film, ““Halloween with the New Addams Family.”

The actress appeared on a number of shows, including a recurring role in “As the World Turns” from 1981 to 1983, as well as “Barnaby Jones,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” and “The Phyllis Diller Show.”

