Luke Bryan coming to Walmart AMP this summer

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 tour on Monday, Jan. 30 that will be stopping in 36 cities this...
Luke Bryan announced his 2023 tour on Monday, Jan. 30 that will be stopping in 36 cities this year. One of those cities is Rogers, Arkansas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Luke Bryan announced his 2023 tour on Monday, Jan. 30 that will be stopping in 36 cities this year. One of those cities is Rogers, Arkansas.

Bryan will be bringing his “Country On Tour” to the AMP on Aug. 10 according to our content-sharing partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville. The tour will include guest artists Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, and Jackson Dean as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Presale for tickets begins Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3.

To read the full story click here.

