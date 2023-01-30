Energy Alert
Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8

An initial round of Winter Weather Advisories have been issued our area.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple periods of icy weather in areas of Region 8 are expected this week. An initial round of Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued our area – one for overnight Sunday into Monday morning, then another Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Where temperatures are at or below freezing, Meteorologist Jace Passmore notes any ice will stick to powerlines, trees, and the roadways, plus allow extra time if you are heading out. And, as more watches and advisories are expected, make sure to have your StormTeam app notifications turned on so you do not miss anything.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan agrees icy weather could extend well into the work week:

For the latest road conditions, follow these links:

Aaron's Midday forecast, Jan. 27