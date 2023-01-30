Energy Alert
Valley View WR Beau Smith commits to Arkansas State as a PWO

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View senior wide receiver Beau Smith announced he’ll be joining Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon.

Smith was a part of a 2022 Blazers squad that won a share of the 5A East and was a #1 seed in the 5A Playoffs. Valley View won its first 5A playoff game in program history when they beat Farmington in the first round.

He’s the 32nd commit for the Class of 2023, the 24th high school commit.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Recruiting Class (Italics for signees)

- WR Beau Smith (Valley View)

- WR Pearce Russell (Benton - LA)

- DE/LB Antanius Tiggs (Marion)

- RB Zak Wallace (UT Martin)

- OL Jacob Bayer (Lamar)

- OL Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss)

- OL Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss)

- OL Tobias Braun (Ole Miss)

- WR Courtney Jackson (Syracuse)

- DL Micah Bland (North Alabama)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- CB DeAubry Hood (Harker Heights - TX)

- S Dontay Joyner (Lakeland - FL)

- WR Takare Lipscomb (Carrollton - GA)

- TE Tyler Little (Galena - KS)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

