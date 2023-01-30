A woman aims to teach others a survival skill

CASH, Ark. (KAIT) - Goose Camp is a camp for women, taught by a woman. This camp aims to teach women how to hunt.

Tracy Shaw teaches the camp.

She learned hunting from her father at an early age. She said it surprised her to see just how many women were uncomfortable learning how to hunt. She said the fact that hunting is male-dominated plays a part in the comfortability of women in the sport.

“In the environment that we are a lot of times it helps them feel comfortable to tell another woman, ‘I’ve never even shot a gun’,” Shaw said.

Shaw teaches everything about hunting, from making their own ammo to putting out decoys and making their own blinds.

“I try to attract women that want to know everything about that so that it empowers them to be able to go out on their own and they can do it themselves,” she said.

Shaw said the camp goes beyond hunting an animal for food. She wants her students to use every part of the animal’s body.

“I use their wings to make wreaths, I use their feathers to make earrings, I use their feet to make ornaments,” she said.

Shaw does the classes in her free time, she said it’s something that is worth it once she sees how much her students learn.

“The smile on their face, some of them cry, some of them laugh and it’s just an amazing experience to be a part of,” she said.

Shaw said there are only two Arkansas Sportswomen in the state who teach the classes currently, she wants her students to take what they learn and teach others as well.

“They can help mentor and guide and teach another woman and pass all the knowledge I’ve given them,” she said.

