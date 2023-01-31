Energy Alert
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/31/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mike Balado provided some injury updates Tuesday in the Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference.

Caleb London returned to practice on Monday, he will be available this weekend. The Conway alum has missed the last 6 games with a ankle injury. Alaaeddine Boutayeb fractured his hand in practice. The center will be out the next couple weeks.

Red Wolves men’s hoops is home Thursday and Saturday, looking to snap a 9 game losing streak. Women’s hoops will have a split weekend. They’ll travel to Coastal Carolina on Thursday and host Old Dominion on Saturday.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Men (9-14 overall, 1-9 Sun Belt) Women (6-15 overall, 1-9 Sun Belt) home games in bold

Thursday 5:00pm: Women at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Thursday 7:00pm: Men vs. South Alabama (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: Men vs. Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Saturday 4:30pm: Women vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+)

February 9th 5:15pm: Women at Troy (ESPN+)

February 9th 7:00pm: Men at Texas State (ESPN+)

February 11th 2:00pm: Men at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

February 11th 3:00pm: Women at James Madison (ESPN+)

