ASP on safety ahead of winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With this week’s winter storm making its first round into Northeast Arkansas, safety is critical as the ice can make driving a nightmare.

It is important to know the difference between snow and sleet, especially on the roads.

Corporal Scott Irvin with Arkansas State Police said when there is ice and sleet involved, you can do a couple of things to ensure safety.

“Increase your following distance, and number two, reduce your speed,” he said.

Irvin said to try to stay off bridges and overpasses, as those are the first roads to deteriorate, stressing there are a couple of no-nos when it comes to driving in the elements.

“Instinctively, that’s what you want to do is hit the brakes, but what tends to happen is at that point there you lose complete control,” Irvin said.

Irvin said the brakes are the part that people tend to forget, advising when going down a hill, to take your foot off the gas and try to roll to a stop.

“Kind of cruise to it, and the other thing, while we are talking about cruise, is don’t use your cruise control,” he said.

Irvin added cruise control is the main reason for spin-outs during winter weather.

