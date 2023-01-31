Both sides of I-155 closed in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge due to mult. crashes

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map, the blockage was reported at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E says their assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with several weather-related crashes.

They said the east and westbound lanes are blocked. Two of the crashes are on the Missouri side and several others are on the Tennessee side.

We continue to assist @TNHighwayPatrol with crashes on IS155. 2 crashes are in Missouri and several others are in Tennessee. Once a CMV crash is cleared, one lane will be open. @MoDOTSoutheast is en route to assist with road conditions on the bridge. — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) January 31, 2023

The road will be closed until further notice.

