Both sides of I-155 closed in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge due to mult. crashes

Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map, the blockage was reported at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E says their assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with several weather-related crashes.

They said the east and westbound lanes are blocked. Two of the crashes are on the Missouri side and several others are on the Tennessee side.

The road will be closed until further notice.

