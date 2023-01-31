Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cardinals single-game tickets for 2023 season to go on-sale Friday

In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during...
In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Single-game Cardinals tickets for the 2023 season will go on-sale Friday morning, the team announced Tuesday.

Tickets for single games will officially be available at 10:00 a.m. However, a special multi-game ticket sale is being held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and is for fans seeking to buy tickets to three or more games. Tickets to some games start as low as $6, the team says.

Because of MLB’s new balanced scheduling, the Redbirds will have one series with every Major League team and will host eight American League teams at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals open the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30.

Tickets can be bought by going to cardinals.com, calling 314-345-9000 or visiting the Busch Stadium box office on 8th Street.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
The National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings for Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

Latest News

Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San...
Former Cardinal Dexter Fowler announces retirement
According to the news release from the Cardinals, Chip is the third generation of Carays to...
Chip Caray officially named play-by-play announcer for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen fields a ground ball during a baseball game...
Scott Rolen elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB veteran talks Cardinals at the Cardinals Caravan
Cardinals Caravan: Bengie Molina previews 2023 St. Louis Cardinals