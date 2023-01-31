Charity steps up to help those left in the cold dark

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice storm can cause many people to lose power. That’s when Stepping Stone Sanctuary steps in.

The charity has backup heat, food, and dozens of cots for anyone caught in the cold.

As power outages increase, so does the number of people flocking to the Trumann sanctuary.

Shane Fore, who manages the sanctuary, said the shelter opens based on temperature, not the type of precipitation falling.

Its doors were opened Tuesday morning in preparation for power outages.

“During cold weather, we have a fairly small crowd that uses the shelter,” he said. “But once you start talking about power outages, that’s a different story. We are expecting a pretty good size crowd.”

He said that’s because when the power goes out, many residents do not have a way to stay warm.

“There are a lot of people that cannot afford generators or do not have access to generators, and when the power goes out, it does not take them long to get cold,” he said

Fore cannot venture out to find those who need a warm place, so he has reached out to the city of Trumann along with local and state officials, asking for their help in finding those stuck out in the elements.

“If they come across someone struggling to stay warm or having a tough time finding shelter from the cold, they can bring them to us, and we would be a resource for them,” said Fore.

After much work and many donations, the sanctuary is ready for anything that Mother Nature throws its way.

“We are well stocked with groceries, cots, and blankets,” Fore said. “We have just about everything we need going into the next few days.”

