Co-counsel appointed in deadly kidnapping case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KAIT) – A federal public defender was appointed as co-counsel for Amber Waterman, who is facing charges for the kidnapping and death of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Waterman filed a motion asking the court to appoint the federal public defense of the District of Nevada as co-counsel in her case, according to content reporter KNWA. That request was granted on Friday, Jan. 27.

Amber was charged with kidnapping resulting in the death of Ashley Bush, while her husband, Jamie Waterman, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death in Nov. 2022.

Waterman’s federal trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 5.

