Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

This semi jackknifed on I-55 at mile marker 22, near Hayti, on Tuesday morning, January 31.
This semi jackknifed on I-55 at mile marker 22, near Hayti, on Tuesday morning, January 31.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow.

Most roads remain slick for sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31.

Interstate 55 in southeast Missouri appears to be one of the main traffic concerns.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said trouble spots include the I-55/Interstate-57 split near Sikeston and I-55 south of Sikeston.

He reports I-55 is slick from Cape Girardeau to Hayti.

Semi-tractor trailers could be seen jackknifed and crashed at the 22 mile marker north of Hayti and at the 59 mile marker near Matthews.

Semi-tractor trailers could be seen jackknifed and crashed at the 22 mile marker north of Hayti on Tuesday morning, January 31.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Parrot said the common cause of the crashes and slide-offs on I-55 and I-57 was because drivers were traveling too fast for conditions.

Heartland News viewer Kim Nelson Newsom said she has seen several crash sites on I-55 at the Marston exit.

Photos show wrecker crews working to remove two crashed semis off of what appears to also be a very slick area.

Newsom said the crashes started about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two semis could be seen wrecked on I-55 at the Marston, Mo. exit on Tuesday morning, January 31.(Source: cNews/Kim Nelson Newsom)

A crash closed southbound I-55 at the Wardell exit, which is at mile marker 27.

