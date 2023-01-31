Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deputies: Man arrested after 40 dead dogs found on property, 80 more found emaciated

Police said Wyndan Skye, 62, was charged with animal cruelty after 40 dogs were found dead on...
Police said Wyndan Skye, 62, was charged with animal cruelty after 40 dogs were found dead on his property.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police said he was found with 40 dead dogs on his property. Officials said 80 other dogs were found in various states of emaciation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Wyndan Skye was taken into custody over the weekend.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Skye’s property in Piketon, Ohio, following an animal cruelty complaint.

When they first arrived at the property, deputies said they found a dead dog tied to a tractor nearby the property that appeared to have been beaten.

In addition to the 40 dead dogs and 80 emaciated dogs, deputies also said they found several dead chickens and one live pig.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by many animal welfare organizations to remove the living animals from the property and take them to locations where care and medical assessments could be provided. The sheriff’s office said two of the dead animals were taken for an autopsy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Skye is currently held on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
The National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings for Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power

Latest News

President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Johnson and...
2 shot in moving vehicle on Johnson
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season