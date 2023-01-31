Energy Alert
Fall Out Boy schedules summer concert at the Walmart AMP

Fall Out Boy is bringing their “So Much for (Tour) Dust” show with special guests Bring Me the...
Fall Out Boy is bringing their “So Much for (Tour) Dust” show with special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Carr to Northwest Arkansas this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series.(LiveNation/Pamela Littky)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Fall Out Boy is bringing their “So Much for (Tour) Dust” show with special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Carr to Northwest Arkansas this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The show is scheduled for July 11 at 6:30 p.m. with presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb 2, and public tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 3 according to our content sharing partner, KNWA in Fayetteville.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

