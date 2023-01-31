Fall Out Boy schedules summer concert at the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Fall Out Boy is bringing their “So Much for (Tour) Dust” show with special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, and Carr to Northwest Arkansas this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The show is scheduled for July 11 at 6:30 p.m. with presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb 2, and public tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 3 according to our content sharing partner, KNWA in Fayetteville.

To read the full story, click here.

