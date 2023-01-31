Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greene County Sheriff’s Department offers help to citizens

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is lending a hand to its community.

The department announced on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 30 it would bring prescription medications to those who couldn’t reach a pharmacy. Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said his department is in a position to help, and it keeps people off the roads.

“We are already out on patrol and so it’s easy for us to be available, provided there are no calls for service,” he said.

Snyder said he didn’t want anyone to go without their medicine because of the road conditions.

“There are medications that people can’t do without. I mean, they are life-threatening if they don’t get them and so we want to be able to be there and we have that ability to get that medication to them,” he said.

Snyder knows there’s a group of people who can’t reach their pharmacies either.

“Our community is full of elderly people that may not even have a vehicle and our pharmacies may or may not be equipped to be able to travel in these road conditions,” he said.

In addition to picking up prescriptions, the department is also offering rides to medical professionals, whether they are going to or from work.

“Our community needs medical workers. There are things that must be dealt with today even though the weather is bad, whether that be dialysis, emergency surgery, or things like that,” he said.

Snyder said he isn’t expecting road conditions to get better in the next few days, so his department will continue to offer its services to the residents of Greene County.

“We’ll be glad to get those medical professionals to and from work and to take care of the prescriptions if somebody needs something,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
The National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings for Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power

Latest News

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Johnson and...
2 shot in vehicle on Johnson
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Fall Out Boy is bringing their “So Much for (Tour) Dust” show with special guests Bring Me the...
Fall Out Boy schedules summer concert at the Walmart AMP
Customer’s all over Arkansas and Oklahoma will soon receive a new bill after an investigation...
Investigation discovers billing errors from Summit Utilities