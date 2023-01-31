Ice storm leaves thousands without power
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s.
Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
Many of those outages were reported in Craighead and Mississippi Counties, according to Entergy’s website.
- Craighead: 1,625
- Crittenden: 761
- Cross: 77
- Izard: 17
- Lawrence: 209
- Mississippi: 2,657
- Poinsett: 2
- Randolph: 749
- St. Francis: 680
- Woodruff: 156
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, which includes the Craighead Electric Co-Operative, reported Tuesday morning that 2,525 customers lost power, many of those in Woodruff County:
- Cross: 211
- Poinsett: 1
- St. Francis: 72
- Woodruff: 1,222
Jonesboro City Water & Light reported no outages.
To report power outages:
Clay County Electric Cooperative:
- 1-800-521-2450
- Report via text message by clicking here
Craighead Electric Cooperative:
- 1-888-771-7772
- Register for text messaging services, click here
- · Outage map
- 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
- Sign up for text message alerts, click here
- 870-523-3691
- (870) 930-3300
- Outage map
Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:
- 1-800-439-4563
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:
- Baxter County - 870-425-2141
- Fulton County - 870-895-3221
- Izard County - 870-670-5600
- Sharp County - 870-994-2191
- Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.
Osceola Municipal Light & Power
- (870) 563-5245
Paragould Light Water and Cable
- (870) 239-7700
Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer
- (870) 598-3208
