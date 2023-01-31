Energy Alert
Ice storm leaves thousands without power

More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with...
More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s.

Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

Many of those outages were reported in Craighead and Mississippi Counties, according to Entergy’s website.

  • Craighead: 1,625
  • Crittenden: 761
  • Cross: 77
  • Izard: 17
  • Lawrence: 209
  • Mississippi: 2,657
  • Poinsett: 2
  • Randolph: 749
  • St. Francis: 680
  • Woodruff: 156

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, which includes the Craighead Electric Co-Operative, reported Tuesday morning that 2,525 customers lost power, many of those in Woodruff County:

  • Cross: 211
  • Poinsett: 1
  • St. Francis: 72
  • Woodruff: 1,222

Jonesboro City Water & Light reported no outages.

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

  • 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)
  • Sign up for text message alerts, click here

Farmers Electric Cooperative:

  • 870-523-3691

Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

  • 1-800-439-4563

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

  • Baxter County - 870-425-2141
  • Fulton County - 870-895-3221
  • Izard County - 870-670-5600
  • Sharp County - 870-994-2191
  • Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here.

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

  • (870) 563-5245

Paragould Light Water and Cable

  • (870) 239-7700

Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

  • (870) 598-3208

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

