Ice and trees make for a dangerous combination

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With sleet and freezing rain hitting Northeast Arkansas, many areas could see trees with ice, causing a myriad of problems.

It does not take much to cause a branch to snap off a tree and land on a power line or a house.

Adam Acuff, who has run a tree service for seven years, explained just a quarter inch of ice can have major consequences.

“With about a quarter inch of ice, you can start seeing a lot of damage on trees,” he said. “That will snap trees, depending on what type of tree it is.”

Acuff said early Monday morning, his crew could notice ice already forming on trees from the night before, adding members are worried about what the future could have in store.

Acuff stressed there is no way to prevent the ice from hitting the trees. He advised making sure your trees are trimmed year-round, adding if you are up to date, there is a chance it could save the tree.

