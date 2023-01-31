Investigation discovers billing errors from Summit Utilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Customer’s all over Arkansas and Oklahoma will soon receive a new bill after an investigation on bills dated from Jan. 17 through Jan. 24. Around 167,000 customers were billed incorrectly according to our content-sharing partner, KATV in Little Rock.

Dozens of customers complained and asked-is it just higher gas prices or is there an issue in the billing system? The Summit CEO, Kurt Adams explained how their meter is read.

“If there is a meter data pull, we take that meter, we take that data and we use it for billing. If there is a pull that doesn’t happen for some reason, the system estimates a bill,” he said.

If you have questions regarding your bill, you can contact Summit’s customer service team in Arkansas at 1-800-992-7552.

