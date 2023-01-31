Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said.

Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded his car and phone. The suspects then took off in the victim’s car.

The car was later found near Landsbrook and Richardson.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, they have no information on the suspects at this time and are still searching for them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Jan. 30: What you need to know
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news

Latest News

Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to...
Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
On Jan. 30, the FedExForum announced the “Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour” will happen on...
‘Straight Jokes! No Chase Comedy Tour’ coming to FedExForum
Valley View WR
Valley View WR Beau Smith commits to Arkansas State