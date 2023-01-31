JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said.

Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded his car and phone. The suspects then took off in the victim’s car.

The car was later found near Landsbrook and Richardson.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, they have no information on the suspects at this time and are still searching for them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.