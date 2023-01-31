Energy Alert
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mountain View man late Monday night after they said he fatally...
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mountain View man late Monday night after they said he fatally shot a woman and then barricaded himself in a house.(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mountain View man late Monday night after they said he fatally shot a woman and then barricaded himself in a house.

According to a news release from Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, the incident began around 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, when deputies, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Game and Fish agents were called to the 900-block of Jensen Road.

When officers arrived, they learned that 50-year-old Fred Michael Mixon had barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Following a lengthy negotiation, Long said Mixon finally surrendered and was arrested.

When law enforcement entered the home, the sheriff said that found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“By all indications this is an isolated incident and we do not believe the public to be in any danger,” Long said.

The sheriff did not identify the victim.

Mixon is currently being held in the Stone County Detention Center awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

