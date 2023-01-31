Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro

Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to...
Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses.

According to multiple social media posts from Arnold Group Real Estate, the Memphis business owners purchased YESDOG and the LaTourette Building, also known as the Roots building.

Two of the couple’s 14 restaurant concepts will be coming to downtown Jonesboro including Sugar Grits and Ben Yays. Visit the Tandem Restaurant Partners website to learn more.

Roots will remain where it is but they hope to turn the upstairs into a new concept in loft living.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
The NWS has added an Ice Storm Warning for our southern counties in Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Jan. 30: What you need to know
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news

Latest News

Craighead Electric Cooperative has been preparing ahead of winter weather.
Craighead Electric makes preparations ahead of ice storm
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in...
Analyst: ‘Little good news on the gas front’
U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture,...
USDA to purchase $42M in catfish for food assistance programs