Report: Former Colorado, Tennessee QB J.T. Shrout transferring to Arkansas State

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State adds a third quarterback to the 2023 roster. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report former Colorado and Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State. Sources later confirmed the details with Region 8 Sports.

Shrout, an incoming redshirt junior, has played in 17 games throughout his college career, seeing the most playing time in 2022, where he threw for over 1200 yards with 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions over 9 games (7 starts). He had the game-winning touchdown pass in Colorado’s lone win last season. He threw for a season-high 222 yards and 2 touchdowns against Arizona State.

His 2022 season was his first at Colorado since tearing his ACL in 2021. He transferred there from Tennessee, where he played in 8 games over 2 seasons with 1 start. He completed 54 percent of his passes there (70 attempts), tossing for 502 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Shrout joins sophomore Jaxon Dailey and incoming freshman Jaylen Raynor as quarterbacks on the 2023 roster. Dailey is the only quarterback returning from last year’s Red Wolf squad after starting quarterback James Blackman graduated and AJ Mayer left the team.

ESPN reports Shrout will graduate from Colorado this spring and will enroll at A-State in May. He has one year left of eligibility and potentially two if he’s granted a medical redshirt.

Red Wolves transfer portal tracker

