I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate

FILE Slippery Roads
FILE Slippery Roads(wcax)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour.

According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the interstate and blocked the highway.

“There are actually two semi-trucks that are stuck but only one blocking the highway,” Sheriff Molder said.

All southbound lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

