I-555 reopened after semi-truck blocked interstate

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Poinsett County closed a section of Interstate 555 Tuesday morning for over an hour.

According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash happened at the Highway 149 exit in Marked Tree around 4:30 a.m.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said a semi-truck slid across the interstate and blocked the highway.

“There are actually two semi-trucks that are stuck but only one blocking the highway,” Sheriff Molder said.

All southbound lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.

