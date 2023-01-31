Energy Alert
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor's Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

“Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within Arkansas,” a news release said. “These political subdivisions require supplemental assistance from the state to recover from these losses.”

On the same day, Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard to help Arkansas State Police “around the clock” with stranded drivers as the storm passes through.

