‘Straight Jokes! No Chase Comedy Tour’ coming to FedExForum

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) – It will be a barrel of laughs come April, as comedy greats will make their way to Memphis.

On Jan. 30, the FedExForum announced the “Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour” will happen on Friday, April 7.

A news release said the event will feature comedians such as Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, and DC Young Fly.

Tickets go on presale to American Express Card Members starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Presale will also go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

