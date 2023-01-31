Energy Alert
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.

The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.

READ MORE — Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

