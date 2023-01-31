Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.
By KFYR staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A seventh grader in North Dakota left a school basketball game Friday night with some extra cash in his pocket.

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.

The gym went into a frenzy the moment he hit the shot, and players from both sides rushed the court to congratulate him.

At home games in January and February, Bishop Ryan Catholic School is giving one fan in attendance the chance to hit four shots in 25 seconds – a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
A look at Winter Weather Alerts on Tuesday morning.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of...
Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city

Latest News

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
Destinee Rogers 1/31/23 zoom
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/31/23 zoom
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Suspects are being sought after police say 11 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11