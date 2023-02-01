1 eastbound lane of Hwy. 60 to Rte. T closed in Butler County after crashes, slide-offs

Energy Alert
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One eastbound lane of Highway 60, from the Poplar Bluff City limits to Route T in Butler County, remains closed on Wednesday morning, February 1.

This is where Menard’s and the hospital are to six miles east to Route T.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, multiple semis jackknifed and multiple more vehicles were off the side of the highway.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

All lanes of Hwy. 60 had been closed for several hours.

Sgt. Parrott said some semi truck drivers are traveling too fast for conditions and they have crashed into tow trucks and police cars.

He added first responders have been dealing with wrecks all night and through Wednesday morning.

Interstate 57 and Interstate 55 are ice covered.

Sgt Parrott reports roads from the Bootheel north to the Cape Girardeau County line are a disaster.

Drivers are urged to stay home, but if travel is necessary, Parrott can not stress enough that drivers need to slow down and not be distracted.

If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

