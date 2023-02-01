Energy Alert
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away.

READ NOW: Current school, business closings in Region 8

Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above.

You can find the latest road conditions by visiting IDriveArkansas’ website.

You can also track the latest forecast and what you need to know about this batch of winter weather by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

