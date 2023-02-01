Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.

According to a news release, these grants are targeting high crash sites to prevent deaths and serious injuries or even to better sidewalks and crosswalks.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

