Black History Month kicks off at Arkansas State University

Arkansas State University will host a series of programs and events in honor of Black History Month this February. The theme this year is “Black Resistance: Redefining the NORM (Navigating Obstacles with Renewed Momentum)” according to a news release.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will host a series of programs and events in honor of Black History Month this February. The theme this year is “Black Resistance: Redefining the NORM (Navigating Obstacles with Renewed Momentum)” according to a news release.

“We wanted to look from where we have come from and look forward to the great things that we have in the future to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans here on the campus as well as throughout the world,” said Adrian Everett, director of A-State’s Multicultural Center. Here’s a list of how the Multicultural Center will be celebrating Black History Month:

· Black History Month Kickoff

Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Reng Student Union food court. There will be games, cake, punch, and music.

· Fish fry and spades tournament hosted by the Student Activities Board

Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Student Union Centennial Hall

· Dr. Lilllie Fears presents “The African American Experience”

Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the A-State Museum. This event will include yearbook coverage from 1956-2013.

· 16th annual Soul Food Dinner at Baptist Collegiate Ministry

Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-8 p.m. hosted by the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter.

· 5th annual Living Legends Awards Ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 25. beginning at 10 a.m. in the Student Union auditorium.

· Evolve Fashion Show

Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in Centennial Hall of the Student Union.

“We are going to celebrate where we have come from but also motivate and encourage students to have that drive and momentum to keep pushing and keep achieving new things to continue to get their degrees,” said Everett.

All the events listed are hosted by the Multicultural Center but other organizations will be hosting events throughout the month as well. To see a complete listing of all Black History Month events, go to AState.edu/BHM or to the official university calendar at Calendar.AState.edu.

