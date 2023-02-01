City steps up their game during winter storm

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - An ice storm transformed State Highway 463 into an ice skating rink over the past two days, forcing drivers to slow down and making others stay at home altogether.

Despite limited resources and equipment, the city of Trumann did its part to make sure everyone could travel safely.

“We started using the buckets on tractors and tried to scrap the ice the best we can,” said Mayor Jay Paul Woods. “We are putting sand in the intersection, especially the major intersections, and we are trying clear the main roads.”

Finding the money to purchase winter weather equipment is hard since there are only a handful of times you will it a year. Right now the city does not see a need to make any big equipment purchases.

“We may only use it two times maybe three times a year on a busy winter. We cannot afford to spend $200,000 or $300,000 on a piece of equipment that is only going to be used once or twice a year at the most,” said Woods.

Mayor Woods did say that he has his eye on pieces of equipment that will not only make the clean-up process quicker but will make it safer for their workers.

“I would like to get a spreader. That is probably one of the first things I am going to look at. I don’t know if you have seen the sand at the intersections, but if you pay attention you will see where it was slung out with a shovel,” said Woods.

After the storm last year, the city has stepped up its game. They have been using plows and sand treatment, this will help get people back to work quicker and make the roads much safer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.