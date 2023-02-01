Energy Alert
Entergy cutting power to one town for repairs

For a few hours on Wednesday, Entergy will pull the plug on one town's power.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) - For a few hours on Wednesday, Entergy will pull the plug on Armorel’s power.

Entergy Arkansas announced crews will install equipment to prevent outages caused by animals and winter weather.

To safely do so, the power company said in a news release shared by the Blytheville Police Department on social media it would have to “de-energize” power to the Armorel area for as long as four hours.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to improve your services with these upgrades,” Entergy said.

