Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas

Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.
Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.(Houston PD)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday.

According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022, shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston.

Elmore is one of two suspects. The second suspect, Bernard Aaron Robertson, was arrested in September.

The Marshals Service is reporting they learned Elmore was in the Denver area on Jan. 17 and started surveillance on him in the Littleton area. Elmore was arrested at an RTD light rail station on Monday.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than safely and effectively taking a violent offender off the street. That is what the Marshals Service is built for, to partner with local and state law enforcement partners to affect arrest for the overall safety of the community,” said Kirk Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

Charges for Elmore were filed on Nov. 27, 2022.

Oghenesoro was killed in a motel parking lot, according to the Houston Police Department.

“Witnesses stated they heard gunshots and saw a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates flee the scene, leaving the victim’s body behind. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Oghenesoro to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Houston Police wrote in a news release.

“A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined Oghenesoro pulled into the parking lot in his own vehicle with the two male suspects, who were driving the white van. The two males got into Oghenesoro’s car for a short period of time and exited the vehicle while holding pistols. One suspect pulled a bag from Oghenesoro and threw it into an open window of the van. The other suspect got into a struggle with Oghenesoro and shot him. Both suspects got into the van, which struck Oghenesoro as it fled the scene.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
The National Weather Service has issued several ice warnings for Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

Latest News

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep...
Man arrested in Izard County Sheriff’s Office counterfeit bill investigation
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie.
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence teaming up for a fourth ‘Bad Boys’ movie
Ryan's 6PM Forecast - 1/31/23
Jamie Parker is the Supervisor at the Jacksonville Animal Control, and she told content partner...
Animal shelter keeping pets warm during winter weather
A Denver family says they lost everything when the moving truck they packed was stolen.
Family loses ‘everything’ when thieves steal packed U-Haul truck