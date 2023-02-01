Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New Tennessee bill would increase judicial oversight of bail amounts in serious criminal cases

John Gillespie represents House District 97, which includes part of Shelby County. He serves as...
John Gillespie represents House District 97, which includes part of Shelby County. He serves as vice-chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee and is also a member of the Education Administration Committee, Health Committee, Criminal Justice Subcommittee and Higher Education Subcommittee.(Tennessee House Republican Caucus)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Rep. John Gillespie, R-Memphis, has filed legislation to increase judicial oversight of bail amounts set in the most serious criminal cases.

House Bill 830 would allow only a criminal or circuit court judge to set bail in cases involving an individual charged with a Class A or a Class B felony. Currently, bail can also be set by a judicial commissioner or a criminal or circuit court clerk.

“These serious crimes deserve the most intense scrutiny, especially since these decisions could result in potentially dangerous individuals being released back into our communities,” Gillespie said. “This legislation would bring more transparency and accountability to the bail process by ensuring that only elected judges, not appointed judicial commissioners, are making these important public safety decisions.”

Concerns about violent crime suspects receiving small bonds have grown in recent months.

Last fall, the suspect charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl in Millington was released from jail within 24 hours on a $10,000 bond. Another suspect in an unrelated case who is accused of striking a man in the head with a golf club was released on just a $5,000 bond in December while the victim remained on life support at a local hospital.

A first-degree murder suspect was also recently released from custody due to what was later described as a “mistake” and a “process error.” He was later taken back into custody by authorities without incident.

“This is about keeping the public safe,” Gillespie said. “We must ensure that suspects accused of committing violent crimes are not allowed to so easily walk free and potentially victimize others while their case is pending in court.”

Additional information about House Bill 830 can be found here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch got a shots-fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m.
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper on February signing day
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
While being open for many years, the restaurant has also been raising thousands of dollars for...
Local restaurant continues tradition of donating to children’s hospital
A bill filed on Jan. 26 by Rep. Nichole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas’ abortion...
Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exceptions