Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

People lend a helping hand amid winter weather

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with the ice and sleet falling Tuesday, many people around Jonesboro were out and about helping each other out.

On Jan. 31, people were at the grocery stores, gas stations, and basically anywhere in town, as some residents didn’t have the option to stay home.

“Work called, so I had to come in,” Harmony Cash said.

“I was up at 3:30. I really didn’t have a choice but to come into work,” William King said.

Some people braved the elements for work, while others just wanted to see what all the talk was about with the winter storm.

“I just wanted to see what it looked like out here, and I don’t know, I was curious and bored and didn’t want to be locked in,” Cody Mason said

Mason was just one of the people who spent the day helping others.

While driving around, he came across an older man who slipped on the ice and decided to help him out.

“I felt bad for him,” Mason said. “He was an older fella, and I just did my best to help him out. He said he was fine,” Mason explained.

Another good samaritan was Lynn Cooper, who went above and beyond by walking two miles in freezing temperatures for his mother.

“I am walking to the Kroger pharmacy. I took my mother to the doctor yesterday and she needs her prescription. She lives with me and she is elderly,” he said.

Cooper explained it was the least he could do and just did not feel safe leaving the car in his house because he lived on a hill.

With more winter weather in the forecast, those out said this will probably be the last time they leave the house for sometime.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
The National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings for Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

Latest News

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is lending a hand to its community. The department...
Greene County Sheriff’s Department offers help to citizens
Around 167,000 customers were billed incorrectly, with dozens of customers complaining and...
Investigation discovers billing errors from Summit Utilities
Stepping Stone Sanctuary is a place for those without a warm place to go.
Charity steps up to help those left in the cold dark
Several rounds of icy weather challenging drivers to be safe and slow down.
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing pics & videos of slick, icy weather around Region 8