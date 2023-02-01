Post office closures during winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:

Black Rock Post Office – 1326 Elm St., Black Rock

Bono Post Office – 306 Highway 63 North, Bono

Caraway Post Office - 201 East Kentucky Street, Caraway

Elizabeth Post Office – 4506 Elizabeth Road, Elizabeth

Gepp Post Office – 17971 Highway 62 West, Gepp

Hickory Ridge Post Office - 132 South Flora Street, Hickory Ridge

Parkin Post Office – 111 South Front Street, Parkin

Sedgwick Post Office – 102 South Main Street, Sedgwick

State University – 105 North Caraway Road, Jonesboro

Sturkie Post Office – 5312 Sturkie Road, Strukie

Viola Post Office – 9971 Highway 62 West, Viola

The company apologized for the temporary closures, explaining “the safety of both customers and employees is our highest priority”.

You can track the latest forecast and what you need to know about this batch of winter weather by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.