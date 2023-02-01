Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Seniors urged to use caution while out on slick surfaces

Whether taking out the trash or checking the mail, the slick ground could end in an emergency...
Whether taking out the trash or checking the mail, the slick ground could end in an emergency room visit.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Doctors are asking everyone to take it easy on the ice, and they don’t just mean on the roads.

Whether taking out the trash or checking the mail, the slick ground could end in an emergency room visit.

Dr. Curtis Horstman at Ozarks Healthcare’s ER at West Plains says they’ve seen a wide range of injuries caused by the weather.

“We’ve seen a lot of hip, wrist, and humerus fractures. People put their arms out whether they fall forward and they tend to break a wrist, or they fall backward, and they get their arms up behind them, and they tend to break their upper arms,” Dr. Horstman explained. “Seen a good number of those. Unfortunately, a few hip fractures. Early this morning, we seen a number of minor motor vehicle accidents. Fortunately, none of those had any major injuries.”

While anyone could break a bone from slipping and falling, Dr. Horstman says one age group needs to heed the warning of staying off slick surfaces.

“The biggest thing is going to be a hip injury to the older folks. That’s the most significant one that has major potential implications when someone over the age of 65 has a hip fracture,” Dr. Horstman said. “They generally get a lot of problems as a result of that.”

Dr. Horstman stressed that staying inside is the best way to protect yourself from slick conditions.

“The best thing to do probably is not get out there on that ice. I grew up quite a ways north of here,” Horstman explained. “Snow you can handle, but it doesn’t matter how much ice there is. Once there’s a little, there’s no getting past it. It’s better to just stay off of it.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
The National Weather Service has issued several ice warnings for Region 8.
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
Westside Consolidated school officials said Monday that its high school was on “soft lockdown”...
School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium...
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

Latest News

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a gas that cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled and is often referred to...
Protecting your kids from carbon monoxide poisoning
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 350+ daily new cases
Mark your calendars for Heart Day 2023 at St. Bernards Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Midday Interview: Heart Day 2023