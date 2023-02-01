Tips on staying safe and warm when the power goes out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - All eyes are on the powerlines with a third round of wintry weather on the way, and if the power does go out, local fire departments want you to be prepared.

Our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, spoke with Assistant Fire Marshal Dustin Free from the North Little Rock Fire Department who gave multiple tips to keep you and your home safe this time of year.

If the power is out don’t reach for the first thing that has a little bit of heat such as a fireplace. If your fireplace hasn’t been inspected in the past year, avoid lighting it now.

“You never know what kind of soot it has built up on what’s inside the chimney space,” Free said, adding that a small spark could turn into a big problem. “If you know now that you don’t have a good heat source in your home in the event the power goes out, now is the time to preplan.”

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.